Is AJ Edu injured again? Gilas coach keeps fingers crossed

GILAS Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin is hoping for the best for AJ Edu following unconfirmed reports about the prodigy hurting his knee again.

Baldwin said he has received unconfirmed reports that the Fil-Brit has suffered another injury setback. Edu was coming off an ACL injury in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup and a meniscus tear last year.

PHOTO: AJ Edu's Twitter account

Continue reading below ↓

Edu is currently with Toledo in the US NCAA.

Rumor or fact?

“It is unconfirmed to me directly yet but we are hearing some fairly sad news that AJ Edu may have re-injured his knee or injured his other knee,” Baldwin told The Link Podcast. “We are trying to get confirmation on that right now.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We don’t know the extent of the injury or even if its just a rumor,” Baldwin said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 6-foot-10 Edu previously expressed his desire to join the national squad, once he recovers from his knee injury.

If the injury is confirmed, Edu will most likely be scratched from consideration for the Gilas squad in the coming Fiba Asia Cup next month.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Baldwin said SBP is finding ways to confirm Edu’s situation.

“It’s something that is going to be a heartbreaking situation, if it is true… We want to find out as quickly as possible. What a tragedy that would be for AJ and obviously not good for our program either,” said Baldwin.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.