Iran holds off Saudi Arabia, tops Group E despite Haddadi absence

IRAN used a late rally to take down Saudi Arabia, 70-64, and top Group E of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers on Monday at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Navid Rezaeifar powered Team Melli with 16 points on a perfect 3-of-3 clip from beyond the arc, sparking a 16-6 blast that turned a slim 52-50 lead into a 68-56 spread with 2:27 remaining in the game.

Behnam Yakhchali added 13 points, five boards, and four assists, while Mohammad Jamshidi got nine points and five dimes to help Iran close the qualifiers with a 5-1 (win-loss) record.

Iran has already qualified to the continental showpiece in August, but the sweep of the Amman bubble certainly was a big confidence-boost as the team hardly missed a beat despite missing Hamed Haddadi.

Khalid Abdel Gabar and Musab Tariq Kadi tried to mount a late fightback for Saudi Arabia, slicing the lead down to six with 10 seconds left. But Saudi simply ran out of time.

Gabar lit up for 24 points on 3-of-8 clip from downtown, on top of eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals, while Kadi got 12 points and seven boards in the loss.

Mohammed Alsiwailem also chimed in 10 points and eight rebounds as the Saudi finished with a 3-3 record.

Saudi Arabia will be hoping for a Syria loss to Qatar in the 9 p.m. game to earn a top two finish in the group - and a spot in the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia.

