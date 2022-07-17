Iran manhandles Japan to gain outright quarters berth in Fiba Asia Cup

IRAN went to its old reliables to drub Japan, 88-76, and book an automatic quarterfinal berth in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup Sunday at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

The trio of Hamed Haddadi, Behnam Yakhchali, and Mohammad Jamshidi tore the Akatsuki Five to shreds as Team Melli completed the 3-0 sweep of Group C.

Haddadi imposed his will with 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, Yakhchali corralled 21 points, five boards, and two steals, and Jamshidi got 20 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the win.

Yuta Watanabe was held to a 6-of-15 shooting from the field for his 17 points and 10 rebounds as Japan ended pool play at 2-1.

The Akatsuki Five will now await the loser of the game between the Philippines and New Zealand as its playoff date on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Syria gave Kazakhstan the boot with a 77-67 victory to take the no. 3 seed in Group C.

Omar Cheikh Ali fired 20 points and 11 boards, while Nadim Issa had 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists for the Syrians' first win in three games.

Syria will face the winner of the aforementioned match between Gilas Pilipinas and the Tall Blacks for the right to meet Group B top seed Korea.

Oleg Balashov paced Kazakhsan with 16 points as it went winless in pool play.

