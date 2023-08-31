Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Aug 31
    FIBA

    Bid for Olympic spot in peril but Iran coach not giving up

    Asian teams' battle for Paris 2023 spot to be decided in World Cup classification phase
    by John Mark Garcia
    7 hours ago
    undefined
    Asian side Iran stays winless alongside Gilas, China, Jordan, and Lebanon as Olympic race heats up.
    PHOTO: FIBA

    CHANCES may be slim, but Iran head coach Hakan Demir believes the outright Olympic hunt is not done until the final buzzer.

    Shortly after a 65-85 loss to Spain to end the group stage winless, Demir gave an honest assessment of Iran's chances.

    READ: Like Gilas, Jordan still hoping to reach Paris Olympics outright

    "After the Ivory Coast game where we lost by two points, I think our Olympic chance is very less because also our average is not good enough," Demir said.

    "Still we have two games and maybe not directly to Olympics but I believe for the pre-Olympic (qualifying) tournament, we have a chance," he added.

    The best placed Asian nation in the 2023 Fiba World Cup will earn a slot to Paris 2024.

    Asian rivals Philippines, China, Jordan, and Lebanon are also still winless in the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

    Japan, meanwhile, already has one foot in after a spirited comeback win over Finland.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      But Demir remains unfazed.

      "Japan still only has one win. It's one win and still we have a chance to directly qualify for Olympics. One position, one game can decide everything for the future of one country to (reach) the Olympics and young players to have Olympic experience," he added.

      The classification phase, which will stage the deciding games in the Asian Olympic race, begins on Thursday.

      The scores:

      Iran (65) - Amini 19, Yakhchali 12, Ehaddadi 7, Girgoorian 6, Agha Miri 5, Vahedi 4, Mirzaei 3, Rezaeifar 3, Mashayekhi 2, Kazemi 2, Aliakbari 2, Aghajanpour 0.

      Spain (85) - J. Hernangomez 21, W. Hernangomez 16, Aldama 11, Garuba 6, Abrines 6, Claver 5, Llull 5, Nunez 5, Diaz 4, Parra 3, Brizuela 3, Fernandez DNP.

      Quarterscores: 16-17; 43-34; 64-52; 85-65.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Asian side Iran stays winless alongside Gilas, China, Jordan, and Lebanon as Olympic race heats up.
      PHOTO: FIBA

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again