Bid for Olympic spot in peril but Iran coach not giving up

CHANCES may be slim, but Iran head coach Hakan Demir believes the outright Olympic hunt is not done until the final buzzer.

Shortly after a 65-85 loss to Spain to end the group stage winless, Demir gave an honest assessment of Iran's chances.

"After the Ivory Coast game where we lost by two points, I think our Olympic chance is very less because also our average is not good enough," Demir said.

"Still we have two games and maybe not directly to Olympics but I believe for the pre-Olympic (qualifying) tournament, we have a chance," he added.

The best placed Asian nation in the 2023 Fiba World Cup will earn a slot to Paris 2024.

Asian rivals Philippines, China, Jordan, and Lebanon are also still winless in the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

Japan, meanwhile, already has one foot in after a spirited comeback win over Finland.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Demir remains unfazed.

"Japan still only has one win. It's one win and still we have a chance to directly qualify for Olympics. One position, one game can decide everything for the future of one country to (reach) the Olympics and young players to have Olympic experience," he added.

The classification phase, which will stage the deciding games in the Asian Olympic race, begins on Thursday.

The scores:

Iran (65) - Amini 19, Yakhchali 12, Ehaddadi 7, Girgoorian 6, Agha Miri 5, Vahedi 4, Mirzaei 3, Rezaeifar 3, Mashayekhi 2, Kazemi 2, Aliakbari 2, Aghajanpour 0.

Spain (85) - J. Hernangomez 21, W. Hernangomez 16, Aldama 11, Garuba 6, Abrines 6, Claver 5, Llull 5, Nunez 5, Diaz 4, Parra 3, Brizuela 3, Fernandez DNP.

Quarterscores: 16-17; 43-34; 64-52; 85-65.