Indonesia unveils logo ahead of 2021 Fiba Asia Cup hosting

INDONESIA has launched the official logo for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup from August 17 to 21.

The logo for the continental tiff has a trophy surrounded with a Batik-influenced pattern and references to the Javan hawk-eagle. Also part of the logo is the Minangkabau Songket pattern, found in different types of fabric in Indonesia.

"It will mark the return of Asian basketball back to Indonesia. Fiba Asia Cup is a stage for Indonesia to show the highly promising potential of Indonesian basketball," Indonesia Basketball Association (PERBASI) president Danny Kosasih on Tuesday.

Zainudin Amali, Indonesia's Minister of Sports and Youth, added, "I strongly believe the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 logo will inspire all young generation, basketball fans in Indonesia and across Asia to support this extraordinary event."

This marks the second time Indonesia will be hosting the event, and the first since 1993.

Lebanon, Bahrain, and the host nation are the only nations which have formally qualified for the continental tournament, with 13 of the 16 spots still up for grabs in the third window set in June.

