Indonesia trims Fiba qualifiers pool to 12 ahead of Manila flight

INDONESIA coach Rajko Toroman has trimmed his pool for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers down to 12.

Lester Prosper will banner the Timnas squad flying to Manila on Monday as they seek to make a late push to the top two of Group A.

Toroman is also going with his old reliables, tapping his veteran crew and some of the top players in Indonesia basketball for the series of games.

Indonesia Basketball League (IBL) Finals MVP Hardianus Lakudu, Arki Wisnu, Juan Laurent Kokodiputra, and Kevin Sitorus from the recently crowned champion Satria Muda Pertamina will be in tow for Timnas.

Arki Wisnu is among the veterans on the squad.

Completing the team are Pelita Jaya Bakrie's Andakara Prastawa Dhyaksa, Agassi Yeshe Goantara, Vincent Rivaldi Kosasih, and Govinda Julian Seputra; Abraham Damar Grahita of Prawira Bandung, Widyanta Putra Teja of West Bandits Solo, and Muhammad Arighi, the line callup from the Indonesia Patriots which played in the past IBL season.

Indonesia is already qualified to the continental tilt as hosts.

It doesn't mean, though, that it is coming in complacent as it still wants to make a dent in Group A with its 1-2 card.

Timnas will battle Korea on June 17, Gilas Pilipinas on June 18, and Thailand on June 20.

Among those cuts were Toroman's young prospects, namely Ali Bagir Alhadar, Aldy Izzatur Rachman, Kelvin Sanjaya, Yudha Saputera, and prospective naturalized players and Senegalese reinforcements Dame Diagne and Seigne Modou Kane.

