Indonesia flies to Lebanon for first World Cup qualifying window

INDONESIA takes its first step in qualifying to the 2023 Fiba World Cup as it closes its Las Vegas camp and has flown to Lebanon for the first window of the Asian qualifiers.

Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers

Naturalized center Lester Prosper banners the 12-man strong delegation as Timnas play their fellow Group C team Lebanon on Nov. 26 and 29.

Brandon Jawato, who has only briefly played for the Utsunomiya Brex in the Japan B.League, has joined Indonesia in the camp as he links up anew with veterans Arki Wisnu, Hardianus Lakudu, and Abraham Grahita.

Completing the team are Juan Laurent Kokodiputra and Muhamad Sandy Ibrahim Aziz (Satria Muda Pertamina), Andakara Prastawa Dhyaksa and Govindra Julian Saputra (Pelita Jaya), Vincent Kosasih (Stapac Jakarta), and Widyanta Putra Teja (NSH Mountain Gold Timika).

This is one of the two ways Indonesia can qualify for the World Cup which it will jointly host with the Philippines and Japan.

The other would require the Rajko Toroman-mentored Timnas to finish in the top eight and make it to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup, which it will host in July next year.

Fail to do so, and it will have to make it to the top three of Group C, where Jordan and Saudi Arabia also belongs, and earn one of the six more tickets alloted for Asia in the global hoops conclave.

