Indonesia dealt 33-point beating by Korea in Fiba Asia Cup qualifier

KOREA routed Indonesia, 109-76, on Thursday night in the opener of the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers at the Britama Arena in Jakarta.

Five players scored in double figures for the Koreans, who pulled away for good after outscoring the Indonesians, 34-10, in the second quarter.

Nakhyeon Kim finished with 14 points to lead the Korean side.

Abraham Damar Grahita topscored for the home side with 25 points, but Indonesia was definitely overmatched against the Asian powerhouse.

Indonesia played without former PBA import Lester Prosper as the Americna's naturalization process wasn't completed in time for the match.

Indonesia faces the Philippines on Sunday, with Gilas Pilipinas looking to win the away match following the postponement of its home game against Thailand due to the threat of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).