Indonesia has new naturalized player in Marques Bolden, says Rajko

LESTER Prosper will not be a shoo-in for the Indonesia naturalized player spot in the Fiba Asia Cup.

This after head coach Rajko Toroman bared that Indonesia has already secured the services of another naturalized player for Indonesia in NBA G League cager Marques Bolden.

A product of Duke, the 23-year-old Bolden played for the Blue Devils from 2016 to 2019, and played for the Canton Charge in the NBA G League after he was left undrafted.

The 6-foot-10 Bolden had short stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA in 2020 but has since returned to Canton where he averaged 9.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per outing during the 2020-2021 season.

“We have Lester (Prosper) but we have one new guy that will have an Indonesian passport. His name is Marques Bolden,” said Toroman. “We will see if he will play in the Fiba Asia. Lester or Marques.”

The recent development reasserts Indonesia’s seriousness in becoming a competitive team, at least in the Southeast Asian region where the Philippines has lorded it over for decades.

Prosper was brought in to Indonesia after being naturalized in 2019, but was unable to make his debut in the Southeast Asian Games hosted in Manila.

Despite its 1-3 record, Indonesia has already secured its berth in the Fiba Asia Cup being the host. However, the bigger goal is the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup which the country will be co-hosting together with the Philippines and Japan.

However, Indonesia must still have to undergo the qualification stages in order to make it.

