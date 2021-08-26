FILIPINOS aren't the only Southeast Asians who are heading to Japan.

Indonesian winger Brandon Jawato is also taking his act to the the B.League after agreeing to terms with last season's runner-up Utsunomiya Brex.

The team announced the news on Thursday, with the 6-foot-4 forward being the first ever Indonesian to play in the Japanese league.

Jawato, 28, has only played once for the Indonesian national team, posting 22 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in Timnas' 90-76 win over Thailand in Manama last November.

He missed the third window of the qualifiers in Clark due to an injury.

The University of Hawaii standout, who played for the Indonesia Patriots in the last IBL season, is expected to be a huge boost for the Brex.

In Utsunomiya, he joins a potent crew bannered by Japan national team member Makoto Hiejima, who suited up for the Akatsuki Five in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as pool members Kosuke Takeuchi, Kai Toews, and Yuta Tabuse, The team finished with a league-best 49-11 record before falling to the Chiba Jets in the championship series.

Brandon Jawato

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Returning to action is import Josh Scott, as well as new faces Chase Fieler, who last played for Brose Bamberg in Germany, and Kiwi banger Isaac Fotu, who came from Reyer Venezia in Italy.

Like his Filipino peers, Jawato is signed under the Asian Players Quota.

Among the Filipinos Jawato is set to face off with in the new B.League season are Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakestars), Bobby Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), and Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots).

Jawatom's B.League stint could b a big boost for Indonesia basketball, which is seeking direct qualification to the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

Timnas must finish in the top eight of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup, which Indonesia is set to host in July next year, to gain a secured spot in the global hoops conclave together with joint hosts Philippines and Japan.

