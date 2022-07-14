Indonesia falls to Jordan as China escapes Bahrain in Fiba Asia Cup

NDONESIA could not hurdle Jordan, 74-65, and fell to its first defeat in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup Thursday at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Not even Derrick Michael Xzavierro's 19-point and 6-rebound performance could save the Timnas as its dreams of gaining an outright quarterfinals berth -- and gaining a seat to the 2023 Fiba World Cup next year in the process -- got into a slight hitch.

Naturalized player Marques Bolden tallied a double-double of 16 points, 13 boards, two steals, and two blocks, as Abraham Damar Grahita got 11 in the loss.

Indonesia can still top Group A, but it would need a miracle in toppling current leader Australia (2-0) on Saturday.

Dar Tucker led Jordan's all-around assault with his 22 points and six boards to pull even with Indonesia in the group at 1-1.

Amin Abu Hawwas scored 15 points, Ahmad Al Dwairi poured 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Freddy Ibrahim got 10 in the win for the Jordanians.

In the nightcap, China escaped a game challenge from Bahrain to pull off the 80-79 escape for its first win in Group B.

Gu Quan nailed the go-ahead jumper with eight seconds remaining, but failed to complete the three-point play and gave Bahrain one last shot.

Bahrain, however, fumbled on its final possession and allowed the Chinese to take its first win in the continental tilt.

Gu fired five treys for his team-best 22 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals, as Jiang Weize had 20 points in the win to pull its standing even at 1-1.

Wayne Chism powered Bahrain with 23 points, 14 boards, and three steals to fall to 0-2.

