Indonesia awarded right to host Fiba Asia Cup

INDONESIA will now host the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup, the international governing body for basketball announced on Friday.

Fiba awarded the hosting of the continental tilt to Indonesia, with the games to be held on August 16 to 28.

"We are very proud to host the Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta next year. It is an excellent platform for Indonesia to display its basketball potential. It will also help us to prepare ourselves for FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, both as an organizer and a national team," said PERBASI president Danny Kosasih.

It will be the second time Indonesia will host the said tourney after staging the 1993 edition, where China beat North Korea to claim the cup.

"It will be an exciting couple of years for Indonesian basketball. Hosting the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 and co-hosting the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 is a massive step forward towards developing basketball in the country," said FIBA Asia president Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lebanon was initially given the hosting rights before Fiba changed course due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By virtue of being the hosts, Indonesia has gained a ticket to the continental cup, the first time it will see action after placing 13th in Wuhan back in 2011.

After two windows of qualifiers, only Lebanon and Bahrain have secured their spots for the 16-nation tilt.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas Pilipinas currently sports a 3-0 win-loss record in Group A ahead of the third window, where it will face Korea twice and Indonesia in Clark in February.

Countries will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top team gaining outright quarterfinals berth and the second and third-place teams facing off in the qualification.

___

For more Gilas updates, click here.