India team first to plane in for Fiba World Cup qualifiers

THE India squad is now bound for Manila for the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The 12-man squad bannered by 7-foot-2 center Princepal Singh is set to arrive in the Philippines on Monday as they brace for the games which will start on Thursday.

Singh, who played for the NBA G League Ignite team, will be the focal point of the attack for India which will be aiming to make a splash in the Group A of the qualifiers.

Princepal Singh and the Indian squad have games against New Zealand, Korea and the Philippines.

Veterans Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Amritpal Singh, and Muin Bek Hafeez are also part of the crew and will be banked on as India will be heavy underdogs against Gilas Pilipinas, Korea, and New Zealand.

Joining the crew are Aravind Annadurai, Manoj Belur Manjunatha, Palpreet Singh Brar, Rajeev Kumar, Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan, Prashant Singh Rawat, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, and NBA Academy India prospect Pranav Prince.

Coach Veselin Matic will be tasked to pull off victories as India takes on New Zealand on Feb. 24, Gilas Pilipinas on Feb. 25, Korea on Feb. 27, and New Zealand anew on Feb. 28, all at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

