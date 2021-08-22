India stuns Palestine, stays alive in Fiba Asia Cup qualifier

INDIA kept its hopes alive for 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualification after pulling off a come-from-behind 79-77 stunner over Palestine Sunday (Manila time) at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Fighting back from a 14-point deficit, 50-36 in the third frame and an 11-point hole, 63-52, early in the fourth quarter, the Indians erupted for 27 points in the payoff period.

India now sits at 1-1 and will have to wait for the result of the game between Saudi Arabia and Palestine on Monday to know its fate.

For India to clinch its seat, Palestine must beat Saudi Arabia by 22 points or more to keep its Fiba Asia Cup consecutive appearance streak alive. Anything short will have it missing the dance for the first time since 1999 in Fukuoka.

Amritpal Singh shows way

Amritpal Singh led the cavalry as he scored nine of his 30 points in the final canto, while also hauling down 12 rebounds.

Amjyot Singh Gill also backstopped his cause, firing 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, to go with 10 boards and four assists.

The two linked up in staging the 14-6 blast that allowed India to take a 76-69 lead after a three from Singh Gill with 1:21 left to play.

Palestine did not give up, with Kyndall Dykes making it a two-point game after a trey in the last 16 seconds.

Singh Gill missed his charities that kept the door wide open, but Sani Sakakini muffed his potential game-tying layup as India pulled the rug from under Palestine.

Joginder Singh also had his 12 points built on four treys, alongside three assists, as Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon registered seven points, two rebounds, and two dimes in the win.

Dykes, Palestine's naturalized player, paced his side in the losing cause with 30 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and three steals, while the legend Sakakini got a double-double of 22 points and 14 boards.

