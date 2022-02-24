India, New Zealand face off as Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers open

MANILA finally opens its doors for the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers as the fans will be on the stands at Smart Araneta Coliseum for the first game on Thursday.

Gilas Pilipinas fans, however, will have to wait a little bit longer.

The Philippines' first assignment has been pushed back to Friday when it meets India at 6 p.m. after its initial duel against Korea has been scrapped after the latter's withdrawal from the event.

India vs New Zealand preview

India and New Zealand will now raise the curtain for the Group A of the qualifiers as they seek to earn first blood in the group.

Tip-off will be at 3 p.m.

India will parade former NBA G League Ignite center Princepal Singh, while New Zealand will field in former La Salle center Taane Samuel and last season's NZ NBL MVP Dion Prewster, both of the Wellington Saints.

Aside from the Group A teams, other nations will also continue their campaigns in the Asian qualifiers in their home-and-away format.

Group C leader Lebanon (2-0) will visit Jordan (1-1) in Amman, while Saudi Arabia (1-1) will host Indonesia (0-2) in Jeddah.

Undefeated Group D teams Iran (2-0) and Kazakhstan (2-0) will also collide in Tehran, while winless squads Bahrain (0-2) and Syria (0-2) fight for their first wins in Manama.

