Princepal Singh in India's 22-man pool for Fiba qualifiers

KAI Sotto's old NBA G League Ignite teammate will be going to the Philippines for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Princepal Singh has been included in the 22-man India pool for its games in Manila next week.

The 7-foot-2 center previously saw action for the Sacramento Kings squad in the Las Vegas Summer League after going undrafted in 2021.

Singh has yet to log a single minute for the New Zealand Breakers in the National Basketball League (NBL), but he'll certainly be a big help for India in this Group A campaign.

Veterans Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Amritpal Singh, Amjyot Singh Gill, Muin Bek Hafeez, and Deepak Choudhary banner the Indian squad which will face New Zealand on Feb. 24, Gilas Pilipinas on Feb. 25, Korea on Feb. 27, and New Zealand anew on Feb. 28.

India has also enlisted young prospects in Aryan Kumar, Harsh Dagar, Pranav Prince, and Lokendra Singh, all of whom are suiting up in NBA Academy India.

Completing the roster are Aravind Annadurai, Manoj Belur Manjunatha, Palpreet Singh Brar, Shashank Jayashankar Rai, Rajeev Kumar, Seijin Mathew, Arvind Kumar Muthi Krishnan, Amarendra Nayak, Sahajkumar Rajeshbhai Patel, Prashant Singh Rawat, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, and Pratyanshu Tomar.

