    Ike Diogu leads Nigeria past Uganda in Fiba African qualifiers

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Ben Uzoh
    Ike Diogu plays 31 minutes, shooting 8 for 13.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    IKE Diogu led Nigera to a strong finish in the 2023 Fiba World Cup African qualifiers, taking down Uganda, 95-69, on Sunday at Pavilhao Multiusos Acacias Rubras in Benguela, Angola.

    The 38-year-old veteran had 27 points, shooting 6 for 7 from deep, to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block as D'Tigers ended the first window on top of Group A with a 2-1 slate.

    Diogu helped Nigeria slowly build distance from Uganda, using a 28-point second quarter to grab a 53-37 halftime lead and stretch the lead to its highest at 29, 93-64, late in the game.

    Ben Uzoh chipped in 10 points, eight assists, and three boards, while Keith Omoerah and Jordan Ogundiran added 11 points apiece.

    Ben UzohBen Uzoh shoots 5 for 8 in 28 minutes of action.

    Former UAAP MVP Bright Akhuetie got a starting nod in the game and logged 16 minutes on the court, contributing two points, two rebounds, and two steals.

    It's a big finish for Nigeria, which suffered a 79-71 loss to Cape Verde on Friday but rebounded with a 72-70 squeaker over Mali.

    All four nations mix it up anew with their next games set in the third window in July 2022.

    Brandon Davies paced Uganda with 22 points, six rebounds, and two steals, as Jimmy Enabu had 12 in the loss that dropped the squad to a 1-2 record.

