    Ibrahim hits half-court dagger as Jordan reaches Fiba Asia Cup quarters

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Jordan Freddy Ibrahim vs Chinese Taipei Fiba Asia Cup
    Jordan teammates mob Freddy Ibrahim after his game-winner.
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    FREDDY Ibrahim delivered the biggest basket of the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup, draining the miraculous three from near halfcourt as Jordan beat Chinese Taipei, 97-96, and advanced to the quarterfinals Monday at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

    Fiba Asia Cup news

    It capped off an amazing last five seconds for the Falcons' starting point guard as he made two crucial treys to help his side steal the win after trailing, 95-91, with nine seconds to play.

    Ibrahim finished with 19 points and four rebounds to push Jordan to a quarterfinal clash against Group C top seed Iran on Wednesday.

    He also saved Dar Tucker's 36-point night with the naturalized player nailing four triples to go with nine boards, three assists, and two steals.

    Ahmed Al Dwairi played big with his double-double of 20 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists, as Amin Abu Hawwas shot 3-of-6 from distance for his 17 points in the stunner.

      Chinese Taipei looked poised to take the victory after Ibrahim's first three as it still led, 95-94, but Lee Kai-yan could only muster a split from the line with three seconds left that set the stage for Jordan's hail-mary winner.

      Chen Ying-chun led the Taiwanese with 20 points and five rebounds, while Liu Cheng got 16 points and six boards in the tough loss.

