How Kobe's advice helped Rondae Hollis-Jefferson shape his game

RONDAE Hollis-Jefferson played his first game back in the Philippines just four months since lifting the PBA Governors' Cup for TNT Katropa as the conference's Best Import.

This time, he plays in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup as a naturalized citizen of Jordan, Asia's fifth-ranked side and world No. 33.

Shortly after the defeat to Greece in their tournament opener, the former NBA cager shared his game-changing encounter with all-time sporting great Kobe Bryant.

"(Kobe) told me one day, 2016 I believe, all the teams were giving him gifts. I was the rookie on the (Brooklyn) Nets and I was giving him the farewell gift. We gave him a poetry book and a varsity jacket," Hollis-Jefferson recalled.

"I was like ‘Hey, do you have any advice for me?’ He told me to fall in love with the elbow. Ever since then, I’ve just been working on my midrange and getting better at it every year," he shared.

That particular spot is where midrange shots, such as that of Hollis-Jefferson, are often attempted and nailed.

Being Kobe-esque, literally

Apart from sharing the same jersey number, Rondae's game has previously drawn comparisons with that of the 'Black Mamba.'

But for the most recent TNT import, as much as Kobe inspired him and millions on and off the court, Rondae's still his own player.

"It’s an honor for people to say that (about me) but at the end of the day, Kobe is Kobe. I’m Rondae. I definitely do watch a lot of his films — similar size and athletic ability," Hollis-Jefferson said.

Moreover, the former NBA player also shared a fond memory of once playing against Kobe.

“It was towards the end (of Kobe’s career) but I played against him one time. I guarded him once and it was a great memory for me. He passed the ball so I would say he didn’t score on me. It was definitely an honor to even share the court with him," he shared.

'Mamba Mentality' lives on

Rondae has had his fair share of ups and downs through the years — the latest struggle being an opening day defeat for Jordan at the World Cup.

But if there's anything he'll take away from the basketball icon, it's his heralded 'Mamba Mentality."

“At the end of the day, I’m a competitor. Whatever I need to do, whatever the coach needs me to do, that’s what I’m willing to do," Hollis-Jefferson said.

“If he needs me to play defense all-game, I’ll do it. If he needs me to score, pass, at the end of the day it’s about winning. Whatever it takes, that’s what I’ll do," he added.