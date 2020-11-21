How does Clarkson's new Jazz contract play into his Gilas commitment? Dad speaks

CHICAGO -- Inside the cozy confines of his $5.8 million suburban mansion in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, Jordan Clarkson spent Friday anxiously waiting for word on his free agency.

On a busy day in the pandemic-altered offseason, he monitored the news and watched the frenetic pace with which NBA players were dealt and moved around the league.

At around 5:10 pm pacific time (Saturday, 9:10 AM in Manila), Jordan's phone rang. On the other end of the line was his super agent Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The news was not good. It was great.

Jordan had been taken. Re-signed by the Utah Jazz for a four-year deal worth $52 million.

"We are ecstatic about his new deal given the circumstances," Team Clarkson, in coordination with Jordan, told SPIN.ph in an exclusive interview.

Given the vast improvements in his game and the fact that he just completed a four-year $50 million deal, I asked the Clarksons if somehow a bigger contract could have been negotiated.

Maybe.

But the most important thing, Mike Clarson said, is that Jordan "earned a good contract" and that "he will remain with a team and an organization wanting him to be an integral part of their success moving forward."

When the life of this newly minted contract runs out, Jordan will only be 32 years old and would have banked an enormous $102 million dollars.

I asked what it's like to wrap your brain around that kind of generational wealth.

A LONG PAUSE FOLLOWED.

"It's staggering for him," Mike replied. "But Jordan acknowledges God controlled his destiny."

It also helped that the Jazz were desperate to keep the 6-foot-4, 194-pound Fil-Am guard who sizzled in 71 games last season, averaging 15.2 points while hitting 36.8 percent of his 3s.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, keeping Clarkson was a top priority because their "salary cap situation was such that seeing him go elsewhere would have meant not being able to replace him."

So staying in Utah wasn't really a matter of "if" it was a question of how much and how long.

"The financial landscape surrounding basketball has been affected and Team Clarkson and Klutch Sports Group were definitely cognizant," Clarkson said as I attempted to gain more insight on how the negotiation rested at four years and $52 million.

"We are relieved that the process concluded and Jordan can prepare for the upcoming season beginning this December 22."

It probably was tempting to celebrate the milestone by throwing some steaks on the grill, popping the champagne or maybe even taking over a fancy restaurant. But the Clarksons know better.

In the midst of California's alarming spike pf COVID-19 cases, they socially distance and wear socially responsible masks.

"We can't lose sight of the coronavirus and how it's ravaging the United States. So we obey CDC (Centers for Disease Control) protocols and maybe we'll celebrate on a later date."

It's a question they've probably gotten weary of but part of my job is to be annoying so I needled Team Clarkson about suiting up for Gilas.

This one did not require a pause.

"If that opportunity arises for Jordan to compete with Gilas in the foreseeable future, it is something he'd welcome, if all falls into place and circumstances allow."

Hopefully.

But for now, Jordan Clarkson is all about the Utah Jazz.

___

