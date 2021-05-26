How Clark will ensure safety in Fiba qualifiers bubble

CLARK'S arrangements for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in June will roughly mirror that of the PBA's with some minor tweaks.

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and chief executive officer Vince Dizon guaranteed that strict health protocols, same as those imposed during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup last year, will be put in place to assure the safety of those entering the bubble.

"Hosting the PBA bubble in Clark last year gave BCDA and CDC the experience of mounting sporting events in the face of COVID-19. This time, with the arrival of foreign teams for the FIBA Asia Cup, BCDA and Clark Development Corp. (CDC) will step up to the challenge and leave no stone unturned," he said.

Dizon, who is also the deputy chief implementer of the Philippines’ pandemic response, continued: "Health and safety measures will be strictly enforced to protect all athletes and staff, and to eliminate the possibility of spreading the virus."

To be observed will be the Joint Administrative Order on Physical Activities and Sports conceptualized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), and the Department of Health’s (DOH).

Nine competing nations will enter the Clark bubble from June 16 to 20, with an expected 617 participants taking part in the country's first international sporting event since the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic began.

Gilas Pilipinas banners the participants as it joins nine other foreign teams, as well as Fiba and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) personnel; hotel, transport, and ancillary staff, and other staff from Fiba partners TV5, PLDT, and Smart.

Among those, 200 are foreign delegates coming from eight countries and territories who are all scheduled to arrive on June 13. They will be quarantined the next day, before practices commence on June 15. Visiting teams will depart on June 21.

These delegates are required to take RT-PCR tests 12 days, seven days, and two days before flying to the Philippines, while also needing to secure negative RT-PCR tests on the day of arrival, four days after arrival, and before departure, if required by the country of destination.

Mobility will also be limited in the bubble, which only includes the airport; hotels, namely Quest Hotel & Conference Center in Mimosa and Lohas Hotel in Redwood Villas inside the Clark Freeport Zone; and the venue proper at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

"This is a team effort," said Dizon. "Everyone, including the government, LGUs, organizers, athletes and staff must play their part to ensure the success of the Fiba bubble."

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the SBP's request to hold the said bubble last May 6, with Resolution 114 paving the way to the long-awaited staging of the international event.

Gilas Pilipinas, currently holding a 3-0 record in Group A, will face Korea on June 16, Indonesia on June 18, and Korea anew on June 20, needing one more victory to book a spot to the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in August.

Other nations flying to the Philippines include Thailand, china, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and Guam.

Aside from the Clark bubble, Fiba is also hosting two more groups in Amman, Jordan.

