House okays bill seeking Justin Brownlee naturalization on third reading

THE House of Representatives has passed on third and final reading the bill seeking the naturalization of American basketball player Justin Brownlee.

A total of 274 members voted in the affirmative House Bill 6224 be approved on final reading, with none in negative and one abstaining.

The passing is another step towards Brownlee finally becoming a naturalized Filipino.

The Senate has a similar bill on the naturalization of Brownlee that will also have to pass on third reading.

The bills will still have to be signed by President Marcos Jr. for it to become a law.

The approval on third and final reading by the House is a major development in Gilas Pilipinas’ bid to have Brownlee available for the sixth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers in February.

Rep. Mikee Romero, the author of the bill, explained his vote, saying that Brownlee will be a perfect ally for the Philippine team in international competitions.

“Undoubtedly, with the passage of this measure, we will be providing our country, our men’s basketball team with a formidable ally which embodies the ‘never say die’ attitude and spirit of the Filipino citizen,” said Romero.