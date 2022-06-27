Emergence of shooters makes Gilas U16 'scarier' ahead of semis, says Yumul

SHOOTERS will always shoot, but even Kristan Geyl Yumul wouldn't deny that she did not expect to go nuclear for Gilas Pilipinas Women in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asian Championship Division B.

Kristan Geyl Yumul on hot shooting

"With the nine threes, that's crazy," she said in awe looking back on her hot hands that drained 33 points against Syria.

Yumul has been an absolute walking bucket in Amman as she poured 25.0 points on a sizzling 48.8-percent clip from distance, to go with her 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals to help the Philippines gain an outright semifinals berth after sweeping its Group A matches.

But before people pour praises her way, the 5-foot-9 gunner attributed her hot streak to how her peers have helped her get to this position.

"The trainings have been really helpful for me and a lot of people, a lot of my teammates and the coaches helped me get to that moment," she said.

Continue reading below ↓

It's not just Yumul, though, who has found her touch from beyond the arc with Gilas Women shooting 36-percent as a collective from rainbow country.

Even in its last win over Samoa, that firepower was in full display as the Philippines shot 14-of-40 from distance and got long bombs from the likes of Camille Nolasco, Naomi Panganiban, BJ VIllarin, Ava Fajardo, Jade Patricio, and Kailah Jade Oani that led to the 94-65 rout on Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

That only means good news for Yumul and the rest of Gilas Women in their bid to be promoted to Division A.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"With the comfortability with everyone, it does make us scarier because now, teams can't just focus on one or two players. They have to focus on the whole team. And I think that's pretty scary to look at," she said, with the Philippines awaiting its semifinal date between Kazakhstan and Samoa.

"I'm also really happy that all the girls are coming out together and working really hard. We went all together as a team and I can really see this on and off the court with the girls, that everyone's just happy for each other. So I think that's like really good to see and to have all that level of support behind you."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.