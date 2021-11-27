Iran, Kazakhstan score big wins in Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers

ARSALAN Kazemi was all over the floor for Iran as it blasted Bahrain, 82-66, to gain the early lead in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers on Saturday at Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran.

The veteran forward set the World Cup qualifiers record for rebounds as he hauled down 26 boards while also registering a triple-double with his 10 points and 12 assists.

Mohammad Jamshidi led the way for Team Melli with 21 points and three rebounds, Salar Monji got 14 points and six boards, and Mahdi Kamrani scored 10 as Iran seized the early lead in Group D.

Ahmed Salman Ramadhan Haji paced Bahrain with 17 points in the defeat.

Kazakhstan also drew first blood, outlasting Syria, 84-74, at Republican Velodrome Sayarka in Astana.

Rustam Murzagaliyev topped the Steppen Wolves with 20 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, while Maxim Marchuk had 14 points in the victory to also go 1-0 in the group.

Syria leaned on Amir Jabbar Hinton, who fired 33 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals in the losing cause.

Lebanon scores a comfortable win over Indonesia.

In Group C action, Lebanon whipped Indonesia by 58 points, 96-38, at Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Zouk Mikael.

Sergio El Darwich paced the Cedars with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Amir Saoud and Yousef Khayat scored 12 points apiece, as Wael Arakji got a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Brandon Jawato led the way for Timnas with 13 points and eight boards, but he missed all of his nine shots from downtown in the defeat.

Jordan completed the sweep of home teams with a 68-61 nipping of Saudi Arabia at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Mousa Alawadi made three of his six treys for his 16 points, to go with five rebounds for the Falcons.

Amin Abu Hawwas and Freddy Ibrahim got 13 points each, as Sami Bzai registered 12 points, five steals, four boards, and four assists in the victory.

Fahad Belal carried Saudi Arabia with 14 points and five assists in the losing cause.

