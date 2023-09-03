Hamed Haddadi retires from Iran national team after two-decade career

HAMED Haddadi has called it a career for Iran.

The 38-year-old veteran announced his retirement from the national team at the 2023 Fiba World Cup, shortly after Iran lost to also-ran Asian side Lebanon, 73-81, in Jakarta on Saturday.

“I had a long career with the Iran national team (since) 2000 I think. It’s been 23 years now. I know I put everything for my national team. (Even) with my injuries, every time I can’t play or when I’m not in shape, I know I have my teammates here who can improve (the team)," Haddadi said.

"I feel good but I feel upset too because I’ll leave my country, my basketball (career), my teammates, young players who came here," he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Haddadi also thanked his doctor who he said helped him overcome an Achilles injury at the beginning of the year, making it possible for him to close out his national team career at the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I wanna specially thank my doctor. You worked past ten years or more than that but the past four years, you worked really hard for me. Every time (I wanted to quit), you just pushed me to keep practicing," Haddadi revealed.

PHOTO: AP

The 7-foot-2 big man, who plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in the Chinese Basketball Association, has nothing but well wishes and full support for Iran moving forward.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

"I wish the best of luck for the national team because we have the talent, but we have to be patient. We have the talent but no experience. Some players they improved, some need more work. If they need anything, I’m (always) here," Haddadi said.