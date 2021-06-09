Iran brings loaded crew for Amman bubble

IRAN isn't leaving any stone unturned in its quest to recapture the Fiba Asia Cup as it brings a superstar-laden 13-man pool in the third window this weekend.

National team staples Samad Nikkah Bahrami, Mohammad Jamshidi, Arsalan Kazemi, and Behnam Yakhchali spearhead the delegation who will head to the Amman bubble.

Hamed Haddadi, however, won't make the trip as he was cut from the 18-man pool due to a waist injury.

Nevertheless, Iran coach Mehran Shahintab is still bringing a potent crew, including 20-year-old Sina Vahedi, a 6-foot-2 guard who saw action for the youth team in the 2018 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship in Foshan.

Completing the list are Rouzbeh Arghavan (Petrochimi), Saeid Davarpanah and Mohammad Hassanzadeh (Naft Abadan), Aron Geramipour (San Lorenzo de Almagro - Argentina), Hamed Hosseinzadeh (Chemidor), Pooyan Jalalpour (SKN St. Pölten Basketball - Austria), Navid Rezaeifar (Shahrdary Gorgan), and Mike Rostampour (BC Prievidza - Slovakia).

It's a loaded crew which will fly to Jordan where Iran will wrap up its Group E assignments against Qatar on June 12 and Saudi Arabia on June 14.

Iran also cut Rasool Mozaffari (Naft Abadan), youth team standout Matin Aghajanpour, Salar Monji, and Mohammad Yousefvand for the said series of games.

Iran currently sits atop the group with a 3-1 win-loss record and is aiming to formally qualify for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in August.

Team Melli finished with a silver medal in the 2017 edition in Lebanon and has not won the continental tilt since 2013 here in Manila.

