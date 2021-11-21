Guo Ailun rejoins China in time for World Cup qualifiers

GUO Ailun is making his return to China for the first window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Two years since playing for Team Dragon in the 2019 Fiba World Cup back home, the 6-2 guard is expected to play a big part in the team's campaign beginning with back-to-back games against Japan at Xebio Arena in Sendai this Nov. 27 and 28.

Zhou Qi in doubt

Also part of the 16-man pool is Zhou Qi, although it is unclear if the 7-foot-1 center can join China in its training camp owing to his commitments in Australia.

He has been balling out for South East Melbourne Phoenix, averaging 11.3 points, 9.0 boards, and 2.0 blocks in the NBL preseason. He tallied 17 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal against the Illawara Hawks last Wednesday.

With Zhou's availability in question, coach Du Feng will rely on old reliables led by Guo and veteran Zhou Peng as four players from last year's Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) finalists Guangdong Southern Tigers and Liaoning Flying Leopards were named to the pool.

Also called up for the China camp which already kicked off in Ningbo last week were Guangdong's Ren Junfei, Xu Jie, and Zhao Rui, as well as Liaoning's Han Dejun, Zhao Jiwei, and Zhang Zhenlin.

Completing the pool are Wang Zhelin (Shanghai Sharks), Wu Qian (Zhejiang Golden Bulls), Shen Zijie (Shenzhen Aviators), Hu Jinqiu and Sun Minghui (Zhejiang Guangsha Lions), and Qi Lin and Abdusalam Abdurexit (Xinjiang Flying Tigers).

