Add Gomez de Liano brothers to Gilas bubble pool candidates

COUNT the Gomez de Liano siblings among those preparing for the Gilas Pilipinas training bubble.

Brothers Juan and Javi are the latest amateur players to show off their haul of sneakers and supplements while anticipating the start of the Gilas buildup for the next window of the 2021 Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

Spin.ph sources confirmed the University of the Philippines standouts are in the running for spots in the cadets pool as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) prepares for the November window of the qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain.

The trainings set at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna have yet to proceed pending the green light from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases, giving the team a little less than four weeks to prepare for the said window.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The 20-year-old Juan is coming off a stint with Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, where he had to sit out the last four legs due to a sprained right ankle.

On the other hand, the 22-year-old Javi last played for Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League before the global COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the tournament.

The Gomez de Lianos were previously invited to the training pool earlier this year, although it was only Juan who was able to make the cut and played for the Philippines in its 100-70 win over Indonesia in Jakarta last February 24.

Current cadets Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi, brothers Matt and Mike Nieto, and Jaydee Tungcab are already among those confirmed to be part of the national team pool for the next window of qualifiers.

The Gomez de Liano brothers are the latest to give a glimpse of what they will bring for the said trainings, joining fellow Fighting Maroon Kobe Paras, Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso, and San Beda's Calvin Oftana.

Gilas is preparing for a tough schedule in Group A action in Manama, taking on Thailand on November 26, Korea on November 28, and Thailand again on November 30.