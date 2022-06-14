Gilas Youth stomps on Kuwait to open Fiba Asia U-16 campaign

GILAS Pilipinas Youth flashed its immense potential, routing Kuwait by 37 points, 82-45, to open its campaign in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship on Tuesday at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha.

Cebuano playmaker Jared Bahay and Fil-Am gunner Jacob Bayla kickstarted the Philippines' early assault, combining for 12 points to give the Filipinos a 25-9 lead after the first quarter.

Everything went the way of the boys of coach Josh Reyes from there a they took a 38-point edge late in the game behind their 51-percent clip from inside the arc, which more than made up for their 21-percent shooting from distance.

Bahay was a do-it-all wonder for Gilas Youth with his 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals, as Bayla added 10 points, two boards, and two steals.

Zain Mahmoud paced the Filipinos with 16 points, five rebounds, two steals, and one block, as Kristian Porter got 10 points and five boards.

Caelum Harris was also happy to do the dirty work in his national team debut with two points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block, yet missed a potential highlight dunk in the payoff period.

The Philippines dished out 23 assists while forcing Kuwait to 29 turnovers, turning those to 28 easy points.

Gilas Youth plays its final pool play game against Japan on Tuesday evening, with the winner earning an automatic bye into the quarterfinals for topping Group A. Japan earlier clobbered Kuwait, 98-33, a day prior.

The victor will be lying in wait for the winner of the match between Group A's second placer between India and Qatar and Group B third placer Indonesia.

The loser, meanwhile, will still have to go through the playoff where it will face Group D third placer Kazakhstan for the right to face Group A top-seed Australia.

Adel Alsaied paced Kuwait with 12 points and nine rebounds in the losing cause as Kuwait dropped to 0-2 and will meet the loser of the game between Group D teams Korea and New Zealand.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 82 - Mahmoud 16, Bahay 12, Bayla 10, Porter 10, Competente 9, Konov 7, Gemao 5, Nieto 4, Jones 4, Harris 2, Reyes 2, Romero 1.

KUWAIT 45 - Alsaied 12, Alrashaid 10, Alresheedan 8, Asadallah 7, Malallah 6, T. Mohammad 2, Alenizi 0, Alhusaini 0, B. Mohammad 0, Edhbayah 0.

Quarters: 25-9, 43-24, 64-33, 82-45.

