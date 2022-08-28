Gilas Youth bows to Iran, finishes 6th in Fiba Asia U18

GILAS Pilipinas Youth finished sixth in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship after bowing to host Iran, 89-72, Sunday at Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran.

Mason Amos led the Philippines' stand with 22 points built on six threes, to go with five rebounds, as EJ Abadam got 18 points, five boards and three assists.

Their efforts, however, were for naught as Gilas Youth never recovered from a 43-30 halftime deficit and fell into a 27-point hole, 66-39 late in the third frame.

Mohammad Amini went an assist shy of a triple-double with his 19 points, 10 rebounds, and nine dimes as the hosts ended the tournament on a high note.

Matyar Ahmadpour also scored 19 points, four boards, and four assists, while Sarem Jafari got 17 points and six rebounds as Iran shot 44-percent from the field and dominated the boards, 52 to 38.

It was a tough end to the campaign of the Josh Reyes-coached national youth team, which started off with a three-game sweep of Group C but lost two of its last three games.

Kyle Gamber corralled nine points and four rebounds, as Seven Gagate also had eight points and three rebounds.

The scores:

IRAN 89 - Ahmadpour 19, Amini 19, Jafari 17, Manesh 12, Khosravi 10, Asgari Nia 7, Momeni 5, Soltani 0, Seraji Josheaghni 0.

PHILIPPINES 72 - Amos 22, Abadam 18, Gamber 9, Gagate 8, Nacua 5, Coronel 4, Bahay 4, Demisana 2, Porter 0, Andres 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 43-30, 66-46, 89-72.

