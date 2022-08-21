Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Aug 21
    FIBA

    Gilas Youth posts 64-point rout of Syria in Fiba Asia U18 opener

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Gilas Youth vs Syria
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    GILAS Pilipinas Youth got off to a rousing start in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship, routing Syria, 112-48, on Sunday at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran.

    Mason Amos sparked the Philippines' early 35-7 start as he led the crew with 20 points and four rebounds.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      EJ Abadam also did damage with his 19 points, six boards, and four assists, as Seven Gagate went a rebound shy of a double-double with his 19 points and nine rebounds in a win that saw the youngsters shoot 32-percent from deep and 52-percent from the field.

      Gilas Youth will now turn its attention to Qatar on Monday in Group C action as it aims to collect enough wins to make it to the top eight.

      Gilas youth vs Syria

      Continue reading below ↓
      Watch Now

      George Kastntin paced Syria with 12 points in the loss.

      The scores:

      PHILIPPINES 112 -- Amos 26, Abadam 19, Gagate 19, Coronel 9, Demisana 8, Porter 8, Gamber 6, Bahay 6, Alao 3, Pablo 3, Nacua 2, Andres 1.

      SYRIA 48 -- Kastntin 12, Khantoumani 7, Alfarouk 6, Eid 5, Essa 5, Harami 5, Mousa 3, Dabdoob 2, Ibrahim 2, Al Hajji 1, Aldassouki 0, Tallaj 0.
      Quarters: 35-7, 53-16, 87-24, 112-48.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again