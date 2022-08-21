Gilas Youth posts 64-point rout of Syria in Fiba Asia U18 opener

GILAS Pilipinas Youth got off to a rousing start in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship, routing Syria, 112-48, on Sunday at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran.

Mason Amos sparked the Philippines' early 35-7 start as he led the crew with 20 points and four rebounds.

EJ Abadam also did damage with his 19 points, six boards, and four assists, as Seven Gagate went a rebound shy of a double-double with his 19 points and nine rebounds in a win that saw the youngsters shoot 32-percent from deep and 52-percent from the field.

Gilas Youth will now turn its attention to Qatar on Monday in Group C action as it aims to collect enough wins to make it to the top eight.

George Kastntin paced Syria with 12 points in the loss.

The scores:

PHILIPPINES 112 -- Amos 26, Abadam 19, Gagate 19, Coronel 9, Demisana 8, Porter 8, Gamber 6, Bahay 6, Alao 3, Pablo 3, Nacua 2, Andres 1.

SYRIA 48 -- Kastntin 12, Khantoumani 7, Alfarouk 6, Eid 5, Essa 5, Harami 5, Mousa 3, Dabdoob 2, Ibrahim 2, Al Hajji 1, Aldassouki 0, Tallaj 0.

Quarters: 35-7, 53-16, 87-24, 112-48.

