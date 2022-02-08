Chot still hoping for Gilas reinforcements in next few days

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes is keeping his doors open for potential additions to the national basketball player pool a little less than three weeks from the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Reyes did not mention specific players or teams, but says he is ready to take in anyone who he thinks can help the Philippines' cause for its four games in five days against Korea, New Zealand and India.

"The team is a work in progress. We still don’t know what the final lineup is going to be, but hopefully in the next few days, meron pa," Reyes said in Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"We want to keep our options open. We still have a few days before were asked to submit our lineup," he said.

Reyes is working with a lean pool at Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa, Batangas for the Group A games later this month at the Araneta Coliseum.

SBP and coach Chot Reyes are looking to add to the national pool before trimming it down for the Fiba games this month.

Naturalized player Ange Kouame leads the Gilas cast together with Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel.

The team will be reinforced by players from TNT Tropang Giga as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) attempts a stop-gap solution for the February games.

"Right now, we're making do with what we have. Dinadagdagan lang natin ng TNT players," he said.

Reyes was hoping to have players like Justine Baltazar from La Salle and Carl Tamayo from University of the Philippines, but the two young forwards had to beg off due to the upcoming UAAP season.

