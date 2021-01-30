Gilas won’t have benefit of fielding naturalized player in Doha Fiba qualifier

GILAS Pilipinas won’t be playing without the benefit of a naturalized player in the final window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al S. Panlilio, disclosed on Saturday that only those in the current training pool inside the Inspire Sports Academy at the Calamba bubble will be eligible to be named as part of the final 12-man roster for the Feb. 18-22 meet in Doha, Qatar.

“Yung mga players lang na nasa loob ng Calamba yung pag-pipilian natin,” said the former champion coach turned Meralco executive.

Naturalized player prospect Ange Kouame is part of the 19-man training pool currently in Laguna, but his naturalization papers have yet to get the approval of Congress.

The only player yet to enter Gilas training camp is G League player Kai Sotto .

“Right now we’re all just waiting for Kai to arrive,” said Gregorio.

