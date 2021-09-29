Gilas Women unfazed by tough competition, says Camille Clarin

CAMILLE Clarin says the Philippne national women's team treasures the rare chance to battle some of the best players in the world.

In Wednesday's game against world No. 3 Australia, the Filipinas once again had that opportunity as they fought an Opals team led by New York Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb.

"It's a great experience to face her," said Clarin.

Whitcomb was a silent operator for the Opals, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in Australia's 120-56 win over the Philippines in the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup in Amman.

But the Filipinas are unfazed by the opposition, says Clarin.

Though considered as heavy underdogs in the continental tilt, Clarin insisted that the approach remains the same for Gilas Women.

Philippines can still advance

"To be honest, when we go into the game, we don't focus on the accolades of who we're facing. We just focus on the goal which is to win, and to focus on what we're doing as a team," she said.

It was another huge loss after a 91-point defeat to China, but Clarin and Co. believe they did much better this time.

Against the Opals, the Filipinas, which are ranked 51st in the world, shot 11-of-35 from deep while also being relentless on defense to make up for their lack of ceiling.

"We showed a lot better effort today. I think we came in with a better mindset," said Clarin, who had six points to her name.

The former UAAP Rookie of the Year from National University insisted that Gilas Women could still be better heading into its final assignment against Chinese Taipei, where a spot in the knockout rounds hang in the balance.

"I think the first, second, third quarters, we gave it our all, but we kind of fell short towards the end. Going to our game tomorrow, we'll definitely going to focus on giving it our all all the way to the end cause that's what matters," said Clarin, hopeful that the tough outings against China and Australia could motivate the Filipinas to bounce back stronger to finish their Group B assignments.

"The experience is definitely great and hopefully, we can bring that experience that we learned today and just go all out."

