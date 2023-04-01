Gilas Women face New Zealand in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup KO stage

GILAS Pilipinas women’s 3x3 team punched a ticket to the quarterfinals of the FIBA Asia Cup Saturday at the Singapore Sports Hub OCBC Square.

Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 results in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

The quartet of Afril Bernardino, Clare Castro, Janine Pontejos, and Katrina Castillo split their two games in Pool A for a 1-1 record at the end of pool play.

The Filipinas lost to China, 19-10, but bounced back with a 16-14 win over Iran.

They later took the no. 2 spot in their group as the Chinese completed a two-game sweep of the group with a 21-12 victory over Iran.

Coach Pat Aquino and his crew will take Pool C topnotcher New Zealand in the knockout stage on Sunday.

New Zealand advanced to the quarterfinals undefeated behind dominant wins over Mongolia, 17-10, and Malaysia, 21-5.

Other quarterfinal pairings in the distaff side include China vs. Mongolia, Australia against Chinese Taipei, and Japan opposite Thailand.

Japan (Pool B) and Australia (Pool D) topped their respective groups with similar 2-0 records.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the men’s side, it’s Mongolia vs. Kazakhstan, Iran against New Zealand, Australia up against Qatar, and China facing Singapore.

Gilas Pilipinas men’s team earlier bowed out of the meet after successive losses to Iran and Qatar in Pool D.