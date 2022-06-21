Returning U16 team could be breeding ground for future Gilas Women, says coach

GILAS Pilipinas Women coach Julie Amos is optimistic that the Philippines’ return to the women’s youth circuit could spark a resurgence on the grassroots end as the country competes in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women’s Asian Championship.

Gilas Pilipinas Women field U16 team again

“We’re excited. At least meron na ulit tayong grassroots program developing for the women’s team,” she said. “We’re very happy na-revive ulit [yung women’s under-16 team] and we’re trying our best to put up the best team that we could have.”

This will be the first time that the Philippines will compete at this level after partaking in the inaugural staging back in 2009 in Pune, India.

Curiously, Amos was also part of the coaching staff back then as the Filipinas, fielding the likes of Trisha Piatos, Ara Abaca, Danica Jose, Tara Araneta, Lore Rivera, and Kai Javier.

This time, Amos will be teaming up with Pepperdine assistant coach Brian Rosario in handling the Gilas Women as it begins its quest this Friday in Amman, Jordan.

Expected to lead the Filipinas are Gabby Ramos, Camille Nolasco, BJ Villarin, and Ava Fajardo, the younger sister of Gilas Women seniors team staple Ella.

Gilas Women is slotted in Group A where it will try to make it to the top three against Indonesia, Syria, and Samoa to advance to the playoffs as it attempts to move up to Division A.

“We’re always looking at the positive outcome and results,” said Amos, with the team practicing as early as March and a handful even joining the seniors team’s preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

“We have prepared them, gave them much confidence, and all they need to do is work hard and listen to the coaches’ advice, and hopefully all their talents and chemistry will be put into one goal which is to win and be back in Division A.”

Amos also feels that this endeavor serves at a dual purpose as it could serve as a pipeline for the women’s national team from the youth competitions to the seniors level.

“This is the best time for us kasi parang mapuputol na yung line eh, so this will be a big boost lalo na nakikita ng senior players na may kasunod na. That’s gonna bridge the gap for everybody,” she said.

