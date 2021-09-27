Pinays start Fiba Women's Asia Cup campaign against China

ODDS won't be in favor of Gilas Pilipinas Women as it begins its campaign in the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup against China on Monday night in Amman.

But it doesn't mean that it will just roll over and die.

Coach Pat Aquino said the team is ready to give its all as the Philippines battles China at 9 p.m. at Prince Hamza Hall.

"No expectations tayo. We're just happy to play again and compete at a big stage like this after almost two years," he said.

Without center Jack Animam, Gilas Women will be relying on veterans Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Clare Castro as the Philippines, ranked no. 51 in the world, hope to score upsets.

Tough task for Gilas Women

The team is also counting on Ella Fajardo, Camille Clarin, Kristine Cayabyab, and Karl Ann Pingol to contribute in their first taste of action with the seniors team.

It won't be that easy, however, as Gilas Women isn't only coming to the tournament undersized, but also as heavy underdogs especially against this Chinese team.

Since being promoted to Division A in 2017, the Philippines has met China twice and lost by an average margin of 60.5 points, the last of which a 104-57 defeat in the group stages back in 2019.

Leading the charge for China will be centers Li Yueru and Han Xu, as well as guard Li Yuan.

Australia and Chinese Taipei also lock horns on this first day of the tourney as all four teams battle for early positioning in Group B action.

