Gilas Women in race against time for Fiba Asia meet

PRESSED for time, Gilas Pilipinas Women is going all out in its preparations for the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup.

Head coach Pat Aquino is pleased the women's national team is finally together in Lipa, less than a month before the Amman tilt set from Sept. 7 to Oct. 3.

“It’s good that we can finally start working together,” said Aquino, who is joined by deputies Ramon Garcia, Julie Amos, and Mark Solano, trainer Paolo Gorospe, and physical therapist Rassel Urag.

Gilas Women checked in at Jet Hotel on Monday and has started training at Summit Point Golf & Country Club.

"During these times, it’s a luxury to be able to focus on basketball and that’s why the team is thankful for this opportunity to practice in a safe environment," said Aquino. "We have not been together as a team for a while now, so this is a chance for us to rebuild our chemistry with each other."

Gilas Women

Veterans Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Clare Castro lead the crew that features seniors team debutants Ella Fajardo, Camille Clarin, Karl Ann Pingol and Kristine Cayabyab.

Rounding out the 12-member roster are Chack Cabinbin, Andrea Tongco, Khate Castillo, Ria Nabalan, and Mar Prado.

Gilas Women is set for a tough Group B draw where it will face China, New Zealand, and Chinese Taipei as it seeks to remain in the Level I of the continent.

Only the top four teams in the tournament, including hosts Australia, will have the chance to progress to the 2022 Fiba Women's World Cup.

"The continued growth of women’s basketball in the country is one of the pillars of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and this is why the federation along with our partners will do everything we can to support our Gilas Pilipinas Women,” said SBP Special Assistant to the President Ryan Gregorio.

SBP deputy executive director Butch Antonio added, "The pandemic has presented a unique challenge but the SBP is confident that our team will do the very best they can to represent the country in Jordan."

