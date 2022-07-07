Gilas Women falter late, bow out of 3x3 Asia Cup

GILAS Pilipinas Women crumbled down the stretch and fell to Thailand, 13-11, Thursday to bow out of the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore.

Gilas Pilipinas Women vs Thailand recap

The Philippines could not buy the necessary buckets late as Rujiwan Bunsinprom scored the crucial and-one play with 22.8 seconds left to give the Thais a 12-11 lead.

Khate Castillo missed the crucial deuce, which led to Miss Thunchanok Lumdabpang pushing the lead to two.

Camille Clarin could not force overtime as her two-pointer failed to find the bottom of the net at the buzzer.

Afril Bernardino paced Gilas Women with six points, Castillo scored four, and Katrina Guytingco had one in the loss.

This meant the end of the road for the Filipinos who finished 1-1 in Group B of the qualifying draw where only the top team will progress into the main draw.

Lumdabpang and Bunsinprom powered Thailand with four points apiece in the win.

The Scores:

THAILAND 13 -- Bunsinprom 4, Lumdabpang 4, Prajuapsook 3, Thuamon 2.

PHILIPPINES 11 -- Bernardino 6, Castillo 4, Guytingco 1, Clarin 0.

