Gilas Women fall to classification match as Chinese Taipei catches fire

GILAS Pilipinas Women turned into walking shooting targets for an on-point Chinese Taipei side as they suffered a 41-point defeat, 93-52, to bow out of the group stages in the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup Thursday morning (Manila time) at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Gilas Women vs Chinese Taipei recap

Afril Bernardino was the lone bright spot for the Philippines with her double-double of 24 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, but failed to get much from the supporting cast as the team shot only two of their 14 triples.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Compare that to the precision of the Taiwanese, which drilled 15 of their 41 shots from deep, led by five triples from Lin Wen-yu who paced Chinese Taipei with 19 points and four rebounds.

Cheng I-Hsiu also added 14 points, seven boards, and three assists, while Liu Hsi-Yeh got 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

Chinese Taipei poured it on in the third frame, exploding for 31 in the period to pull away and stretch the lead to 35, 76-41.

The lead further swelled to 43 points after a pair of freebies from Chen Wei-an with 2:41 left that made it a 92-49 affair.

The Taiwanese took their first victory in Group B and arranged a date against Korea, with the winner facing Japan in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Philippines finds itself in a familiar position as it takes on India in the classification match for seventh place on Friday midnight, with the loser being relegated to Division B.

Clare Castro played better in today's game with her 14 points and six boards for the Philippines, but Gilas Women turning the ball over 26 times cost it dearly with Chinese Taipei manufacturing 31 massive points from those miscues.

Gilas Women has now lost all three of its games in Group B, with an average losing margin of 65.3 points and in danger of falling out of Division A.

The Scores:

CHINESE TAIPEI 93 -- Lin WY 19, Cheng 14, Liu 13, Lin YT 8, Tai 8, Chu 7, Chen 7, Lin T 6, Peng 5, Han 4, Wang 2, Lin HF 0.

PHILIPPINES 52 -- Bernardino 24, Castro 14, Fajardo 5, Pontejos 4, Nabalan 3, Tongco 2, Cabinbin 0, Castillo 0, Clarin 0, Prado 0, Cayabyab 0.

Quarters: 26-15, 45-30, 76-41, 93-52.

