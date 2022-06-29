Gilas Women face Samoa anew in Fiba Asia U16 semis

TWO more wins separate Gilas Pilipinas Women from achieving its dreams of being promoted to the continent's top tier.

Gilas Pilipinas Women semis schedule

And the Filipino ballers take that first step when they face Samoa in the semifinals of the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asian Championship Division B Wednesday at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Gabby Ramos, Kristan Geyl Yumul, and BJ Villarin will be the players to watch as the Philippines seeks to progress further to the Finals and give itself a chance of being promoted to Division A in the 8:45 p.m. match.

If the Gilas Women's current unbeaten run in the tourney is any indication, chances are those goals could soon be realized.

The Philippines earlier beat Samoa in convincing fashion, 94-65, in their Group A clash last Sunday, boosting the morale for the girls of coach Julie Amos and Brian Rosario.

Yet this Samoan squad shouldn't be taken lightly, with Kira-May Filemu poised to lead the fight anew for her side.

Samoa edged Kazakhstan, 54-51, in their playoff clash on Tuesday.

The winner of the match will face the victor of the other semis bracket which features Group A top seed Lebanon and Syria.

Only the champion of the Division B tourney will gain promotion to Division A between the national women's youth teams come 2024.

