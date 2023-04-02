Tall Ferns end Gilas women’s Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup bid

THE Philippine women’s 3x3 team failed to sustain a fine start and fell against New Zealand, 17-10, to bow out of the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup on Sunday at the Singapore Sports Hub OCBC Square.

Six straight unanswered points by the Tall Ferns inside the final 2:35 mark did the Filipinas in after controlling the first half of the 10-minute match.

New Zealand will face Thailand in the semifinals after the Thais scored a close 17-16 win over Japan at the start of the knockout stage.

The Filipinas took the initiative in their quarterfinal match with the Tall Ferns as Janine Pontejos, Afril Bernardino, and Katrina Castillo gave Gilas an early 6-3 advantage.

But the Tall Ferns began to make their move in the final five minutes when Krystal Leger-Walker hit a deuce to give her side the lead, 8-7.

Gilas kept it close by capitalizing on New Zealand getting into early foul trouble, with Pontejos sinking two free throws to stay behind at 11-10.

The Tall Ferns then simply took over the game as Sharne Pupuke-Robati and Esra Liza McGoldrick instigated a 6-0 finishing kick to take the fight out of the Filipinas.

Pupuke-Robati led New Zealand with seven points and 13 rebounds.

Gilas meanwhile, was led by the six points of Pontejos.

The scores

New Zealand (17) – Pupuke-Robati 7, Leger-Walker 6, McGoldrick 3, Hippolite 1.

Philippines (10) – Pontejos 6, Bernardino 3, Castillo 1, Castro 0.