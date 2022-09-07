Gilas Women blast Maldives by 82 to gain Asia U18 semis seat

GILAS Pilipinas Women earned an outright semifinal ticket in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Women's Asian Championship Division B after blasting Maldives by 82 points, 110-28, on Wednesday at Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kate Bobadilla sparked the Filipinas' early breakaway, finishing with 17 points and three rebounds. Five players scored in double figures and all 11 players fielded in by Patrick Aquino scored at least three points.

The win completed a Group A sweep for the Filipinas, who beat Thailand, 65-50, on Monday and Samoa, 66-59, on Tuesday.

The Philippines will now take a two-day break as it awaits its semifinal date, needing two more wins away from promotion to Division A.

The Philippines scored 15 straight points to build a 21-6 first-quarter lead before extending the spread to 41 points at halftime, 54-13.

Gilas Women also poured it on in the third frame, scoring 16 straight points capped off by a Ryhanna Calvert three to make it a 70-13 affair at the 4:10 mark of the period.

Continue reading below ↓

Fil-French forward Louna Ozar paced the Filipinas with 22 points, four steals, three rebounds, and two assists as the team dominated the boards, 62 to 40.

Calvert added 17 points from a pair of treys, alongside nine boards and seven steals while Ashley Loon got 14 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and seven steals as the Philippines secured 40 steals to force Maldives to commit 63 turnovers.

Watch Now

Kalynne Abraham also registered a double-double of 11 points, 11 boards, and three steals for the Philippines, which enjoyed a lead as big as 85 points, 110-25, in the final minute.

Ana Aminath Simad led Maldives with 15 points as it bowed out of the competition with three losses.

The scores:

PHILIPPINES 110 - Ozar 22, Calvert 17, Bobadilla 17, Loon 14, Abraham 11, Nolasco 9, Heyn 5, Udal 4, Yumul 4, Sugapong 4, Villarin 3.

MALDIVES 28 - Simad 15, Inasha 5, Ibrahim 3, Amir 3, Ali 2, Shirhan 0, Yasir 0, Shameem 0, Shahid 0, Nadhir 0, Ali 0, Iuthimadh 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Quarters: 21-6, 54-13, 87-22, 110-28.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.