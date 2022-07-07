Gilas Women blast Jordan in fiery 3x3 Asia Cup debut

GILAS Pilipinas Women blasted Jordan, 21-9 in a fiery debut in the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup on Thursday in Singapore.
Khate Castillo drained a pair of deuces, but most importantly split his charities with 1:59 remaining to clinch the Philippines' win in Group B of the qualifying draw.
The game-winner capped off Castillo's seven-point performance - an output matched by veteran Afril Bernardino.
Katrina Guytingco had five points built on a pair of two-pointers, and Camille Clarin got two to her name in the victory.
Gilas Women can advance to the main draw with another win against Thailand set at 6:50 p.m.
Marya Al Hinn paced Jordan with five points in the loss.
The scores:
PHILIPPINES 21 - Bernardino 7, Castillo 7, Guytingco 5, Clarin 2.
JORDAN 9 - Al Hinn 5, Abu Jbarah 2, Najjar 2, Haddad 0.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.