Gilas Women blast Jordan in fiery 3x3 Asia Cup debut

GILAS Pilipinas Women blasted Jordan, 21-9 in a fiery debut in the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup on Thursday in Singapore.

Khate Castillo drained a pair of deuces, but most importantly split his charities with 1:59 remaining to clinch the Philippines' win in Group B of the qualifying draw.

The game-winner capped off Castillo's seven-point performance - an output matched by veteran Afril Bernardino.

Katrina Guytingco had five points built on a pair of two-pointers, and Camille Clarin got two to her name in the victory.

Gilas Women can advance to the main draw with another win against Thailand set at 6:50 p.m.

Marya Al Hinn paced Jordan with five points in the loss.

The scores:

PHILIPPINES 21 - Bernardino 7, Castillo 7, Guytingco 5, Clarin 2.

JORDAN 9 - Al Hinn 5, Abu Jbarah 2, Najjar 2, Haddad 0.

