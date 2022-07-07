Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gilas Women blast Jordan in fiery 3x3 Asia Cup debut

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Afril Bernardino Gilas Pilipinas Women vs China
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    GILAS Pilipinas Women blasted Jordan, 21-9 in a fiery debut in the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup on Thursday in Singapore.

    Khate Castillo drained a pair of deuces, but most importantly split his charities with 1:59 remaining to clinch the Philippines' win in Group B of the qualifying draw.

      The game-winner capped off Castillo's seven-point performance - an output matched by veteran Afril Bernardino.

      Katrina Guytingco had five points built on a pair of two-pointers, and Camille Clarin got two to her name in the victory.

      Gilas Women can advance to the main draw with another win against Thailand set at 6:50 p.m.

      Marya Al Hinn paced Jordan with five points in the loss.

      The scores:

      PHILIPPINES 21 - Bernardino 7, Castillo 7, Guytingco 5, Clarin 2.

      JORDAN 9 - Al Hinn 5, Abu Jbarah 2, Najjar 2, Haddad 0.

      PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

