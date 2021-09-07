GILAS Pilipinas Women have buckled down to work in preparation for the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup.

The Pat Aquino-mentored team entered their training bubble at Lipa City on Monday, pressed for time to build chemistry ahead of the continental tilt.

Eleven of the 12 players in the pool have checked in at Jet Hotel, with veterans Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Clare Castro leading the delegation.

Ella Fajardo is the only member yet to arrive, but the team expects the 5-foot-5 guard from Fairleigh Dickinson University to join the team this week.

Pat Aquino

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also present in the Gilas Women bubble are newcomers Camille Clarin, Karl Ann Pingol, and Kristine Cayabyab, all raring to prove their worth for the national team after successful stints in the youth side.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Completing the team are Chack Cabinbin, Andrea Tongco, Khate Castillo, Ria Nabalan, and Mar Prado, members of the gold medal-winning team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

The Philippines is preparing for a tough draw in Amman from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 as it seeks to remain in the Level I in the continent.

Gilas was drawn in Group B where it will face China, Australia, and Chinese Taipei.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.