Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 7
    FIBA

    Gilas Women begin training in Lipa for Fiba Women's Asia Cup

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now

    GILAS Pilipinas Women have buckled down to work in preparation for the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup.

    The Pat Aquino-mentored team entered their training bubble at Lipa City on Monday, pressed for time to build chemistry ahead of the continental tilt.

    Eleven of the 12 players in the pool have checked in at Jet Hotel, with veterans Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Clare Castro leading the delegation.

    Ella Fajardo is the only member yet to arrive, but the team expects the 5-foot-5 guard from Fairleigh Dickinson University to join the team this week.

    Pat AquinoPat Aquino

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Also present in the Gilas Women bubble are newcomers Camille Clarin, Karl Ann Pingol, and Kristine Cayabyab, all raring to prove their worth for the national team after successful stints in the youth side.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Completing the team are Chack Cabinbin, Andrea Tongco, Khate Castillo, Ria Nabalan, and Mar Prado, members of the gold medal-winning team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

      The Philippines is preparing for a tough draw in Amman from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 as it seeks to remain in the Level I in the continent.

      Gilas was drawn in Group B where it will face China, Australia, and Chinese Taipei.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again