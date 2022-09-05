Bobadilla fires 22 as Gilas U18 stages late run to beat Thailand

GILAS Pilipinas Youth finished strong to turn back Thailand, 65-50, for its first win in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Women's Asian Championship at Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kate Bobadilla fired 22 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with four steals and two rebounds to lead the Philippines.

Kristan Yumul also made two treys for her 10 points and four boards, Sumayah Sugapong had nine points and eight rebounds, and Louna Ozar got eight points, 11 boards, and four dimes in the victory.

Gilas Women staged a 22-point fourth quarter flurry to wiggle away from the tough Thais and take the 15-point blowout.

The Philippines look for its second win in Group A against Samoa on Tuesday.

Laksamee Hewchaiyaphum paced Thailand with 10 points in the defeat.

The scores:

PHILIPPINES 65 - Bobadilla 22, Yumul 10, Sugapong 9, Ozar 8, Nolasco 8, Loon 6, Heyn 0, Udal 0, Abraham 0, Calvert 0, Villarin 0.

THAILAND 50 - Hewchaiyaphum 10, Aupatam 9, Chipcharoenrat 8, Sinlapawisut 7, Rengrew 5, Goldemann 4, Sakaret 3, Patthanauckkaranon 2, Ketsiri 2, Manyum 0, Janokun 0.

Quarters: 16-12, 30-25, 43-38, 65-50.

