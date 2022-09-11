Gilas Women rip Samoa to bag Division B bronze in U18 Asia Cup

GILAS Pilipinas Women stormed back and ended its campaign in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Women's Asian Championship Division B on a high note, clipping Samoa, 84-68, in the battle for third place on Sunday at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sumayah Sugapong anchored the Filipinos' 28-point third quarter fightback as they staged a 22-4 run capped off by a Camille Nolasco layup to take a 53-45 lead at the 3:40 mark of the third frame.

Sugapong, bound for UC San Diego, poured 27 points, nine steals, six rebounds, and two assists to secure the Philippines the bronze medal.

Louna Ozar also played big in that rally, firing 15 points from three treys, on top of her six boards and four steals, while Kristan Yumul also shot 4-of-11 from deep for her 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

It was a gutsy performance from Gilas Women which had to crawl out of a 14-point second quarter hole, 41-27, but it tightened up its defense after the break and secured 29 steals that forced Samoa to commit 39 turnovers in total.

Ashley Loon added 11 points, and Kate Bobadilla had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals as the Philippines finished at the podium and gained a bit of a consolation after losing to Malaysia in the semifinals, 66-65, in overtime a day prior.

Gilas Women had beaten the Samoans 66-59 in the group stages last Tuesday.

The Philippines mirrored its third place finish in the under-16 tourney where the country also ended up with bronze.

Malia Jae Ruud paced Samoa with 30 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists in the defeat.

The scores:

Philippines 84 - Sugapong 27, Ozar 15, Yumul 14, Loon 11, Bobadilla 10, Nolasco 7, Heyn 0, Calvert 0, Udal 0, Villarin 0.

Samoa 68 - Ruud 30, Filemu 13, Leiataatimu 10, Tauiliili 6, A. Manumaleuga 5, Finau-Stephano 2, Brown 2, Foa'i-Auimatagi 0.

Quarterscores: 13-17; 31-41; 59-49; 84-68.

