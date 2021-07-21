Gilas will be without Kai Sotto in King’s Cup, Fiba Asia Cup

KAI Sotto will be missing Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the King Abdullah Cup in Jordan and the Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino is set to fulfill his commitments with Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League in Australia and therefore will not be available for the Abdullah Cup set in Jordan this July 25.

The development also meant Sotto won't be around for the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia set to open on Aug. 17.

"We were told that Kai would be fulfilling his commitments with Adelaide. His management team informed us that Kai is bound to join his new team as soon as possible," said Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al S. Panlilio.

The 19-year-old Sotto has not rejoined his Gilas teammates as they resume training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna last week for the two coming international tournaments, although coach Tab Baldwin reserved a spot for him in the 20-man national team pool.

Apparently, Sotto has been working on his papers, including his Australian visa in preparation for his trip Down Under.

"With this development, we are moving forward with our preparations without Kai," added Gregorio.

Sotto saw action with Gilas in the last FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark, Pampanga where the Filipinos completed a three-game sweep of their assignments, including back-to-back wins against South Korea.

He later travelled with the team in Belgrade, Serbia for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

