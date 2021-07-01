Gilas can learn from true giant-killer Dominican Republic

DOMINICAN Republic may be a relative unknown to Filipino fans, but this team is no pushover.

A word of caution for Gilas Pilipinas: this team also has a reputation of being giant killers.

The Dominicana, ranked no. 19 in the world, did just that in the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China where they pulled a surprise run to the second round before settling for 16th place.

Dominican Republic placed second in Group G with a 2-1 win-loss record in Shenzhen, taking down Jordan, 80-76, before a 70-68 stunner over Germany which flaunted NBA players Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis, and Maxi Kleber.

That win was huge that it allowed Dominican Republic to get through to the next round despite its 90-56 defeat to eventual bronze medalist France.

Unfortunately, the luck of the draw did not favor them in the next phase, losing to eventual fourth placer Australia in a competitive 82-76 defeat, before a 74-55 thumping at the hands of European powerhouse Lithuania.

Nonetheless, it was a strong statement for the Dominican Republic side to prove that it is stronger than its seventh-place finish in the 2017 Fiba Americup.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

From that crew, only five players are back in tow for the 12-man roster in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

Gilas vs Dominican Republic

Leading the cast is 6-foot guard Victor Liz, who posted 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in China.

Also present is 6-foot-11 center Eloy Vargas, who tallied 11.0 points and 5.4 boards, and 6-foot-1 guard Gelvis Solano, who racked 5.8 points, 6.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals.

Completing the cast are guard Rigoberto Mendoza, who averaged 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in the global hoops conclave two years back, and winger Sadiel Rojas, who collected 5.2 points, 3.8 boards, and 1.4 steals.

Of those five, Liz and Vargas are longtime national team staples, playing in Dominican Republic's 86-79 win over Gilas Pilipinas in an exhibition game in Guadalajara, Spain in the leadup to the 2014 Fiba World Cup.

Fast forward to now and changes are definitely aplenty, with the most glaring being Melvyn Lopez being elevated to the head coaching position, taking over the post from Nestor Garcia.

Leading Dominican Republic in the Belgrade OQT is 6-foot-2 slasher Michael Torres Cuevas, who currently plays for Coosur Real Betis in Liga ACB.

Torres Cuevas topscored for Dominican Republic with 16 points in its 94-76 defeat to Serbia last Wednesday, and will once again be counted on in this 2:30 a.m. game against the Philippines, with the winner advancing to the crossover semifinals.

Aside from them, three more players in the Dominican Republic roster are playing professionally in Spain, namely Andres Feliz (CB Prat), Adonys Henriquez (Club Ourense), and Brandone Francis (Gipuzkoa Basket).

Rounding out the team are Angel Nunez (Mets de Guaynabo) and centers Jhonatan Araujo, who plays for GECR Indalo in Uruguay and Luis Santos (Bameso).

