Thirdy Ravena keen to measure self against China star Guo Ailun

THIRDY Ravena has already gotten a few runs as a member of the Gilas Pilipinas senior team.

And this early, it's almost certain that the hyper-athletic 6-foot-3 high-flyer will be a mainstay of the Philippine national team for years to come.

Ravena definitely would love for that to be true. After all, the three-time UAAP Finals MVP wants to test his mettle against the very best in Asia.

More specifically against this Chinese star.

"Guo Ailun," the 23-year-old winger said without batting an eyelash in an online interview with TK Kulsomboon in the Fiba Asia Cup Instagram account. "He's the only player that I can think of."

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

"I've seen him play and I've always wanted to see what it's like to play against him. I've seen a lot of his highlights and a lot of his game film. He's probably the player that I really look forward [to] playing with."

Guo, a 6-foot-2 guard, has been representing China in the international stage since he was 16 years old back in 2010. The 26-year-old currently plays for the Liaoning Flying Leopards in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Ravena can't wait for that matchup with Guo to happen, which isn't remote considering the Philippines and China always cross paths in the international stage.

Without giving much, the Ateneo star said that the main focus for him will be to match the lightning-quick speed of Guo.

"Just to match his speed cause he's very explosive," he said. "He likes driving strong to the basket. You got to make sure that it's something he likes to look for: penetration, and just try to guard against that."

We believe Thirdy will soon get that chance.